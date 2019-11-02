Local residents work to recover from damaging overnight storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The day after Halloween marked another day of clean up across the Commonwealth after another powerful fall wind storm.

Strong 50 mph plus winds knocked down trees and power lines – causing thousands of homes to lose power.

“We have someone else’s trampoline from their yard, in our yard,” Tanya Herd said. “I don’t know how it made it over a 5 ft. fence and gracefully landed in upside down in our yard.”

Herd’s Springfield property didn’t get too much damage. She plans to ask some friends to help her move the trampoline back over the fence to her neighbor’s yard.

“We definitely had limbs down in our yard, but there was no actual damage,” she told 22News.

Others weren’t as lucky.

Some of the most significant damage took place on Middlebrook Drive in Springfield. A massive tree crushed a house where the homeowners said they were sleeping in an adjacent bedroom.

Their neighbor, Richard Lord heard the tree fall.

“I heard the noise but I wasn’t quite sure what it was. I’m sure when they were in the house they knew something was drastically wrong. I looked out the window and was like ‘woah,'” he recalled.

Part of South Branch Parkway in Springfield was closed while tree removal crews worked to clear debris and Eversource worked to restore power.

Some were without power all day, others less than an hour.

Quinessa Crosby told 22News she’s grateful, “I just thought of leaving home that’s it. I thank God the power came back on because with three kids it’s kind of scary.”