HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – After 34 years, one local family-owned restaurant is closing its doors.

The Fernandez Family restaurant in Holyoke closed its doors for the last time Friday. The business has been a staple in downtown Holyoke for more than 30 years. The restaurant has been an active supporter of local nonprofits and sports teams.

22News was at a farewell event for a final goodbye.

“It wasn’t just a restaurant really. Fernandez is a community. It’s love. They just embodied Holyoke and the spirit of Holyoke, the whole working class, and the community but most importantly they brought this community love,” Maria Salgado-Cartagena.

The owners, who have always stood firm that family is first, want to thank the community that has always been loyal to their business.