Local restaurant offering cash incentive as struggle to find new employees continues

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a problem that struggling businesses have faced since the state reopened; Not enough employees.

Max Burger in Longmeadow is hoping their cash incentive program of bonuses up to $1,000 will bring in the workers they need.

“We are willing to give a lot of new employees a shot,” said Craig Sundquist, general manager of Max Burger. “Whether they last or not is up to them, there’s a great opportunity here.”

According to Sunquist, so far, the program has been successful. But statewide, incentives like these aren’t being offered.

Other New England states like Maine, New Hampshire, and Connecticut are offering these bonuses. Maine is the most recent state to announce its plans of incentives. with eligible workers who start jobs between June 15 and June 30, receiving $1,500 and $1,000 for workers who start in July.

22News spoke with some people who said it sounds like a great idea to give incentives to get people back to work.

“I hope so,” said Trystan Lee of West Springfield. “Because a lot of people are not working and it doesn’t seem fair for other people, and why not the free money?”

Massachusetts lawmakers proposed a bill that would’ve given $1,200 in bonuses for unemployed residents who get and secure a job but it did not pass.

While there are no cash incentives to work in the state, Massachusetts has extended its benefits program to help those unemployed.

Most states that offer incentives did not.