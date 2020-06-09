Local restaurant owners frustrated with outdoor dining guidelines in phase 2

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nadim’s in Springfield has had outdoor dining for years including the proper permits to operate outside.

When outdoor dining was finally allowed to happen, owner Nadim Kashouh was thrilled, but at the last minute the city’s licensing office told him he could not open because he didn’t have the proper permits.

“It’s time to move on move forward, bring people back on staff” said Kashouh. “We were supposed to be bringing 12 people back to work, get them off unemployment, let them go back to work. This is what’s frustrating me and makes me really upset.”

According to the Springfield Mayor’s Office, under the re-opening plan, a special COVID-19 related form had to be filled out and submitted for approval, even if a restaurant had a previous outdoor dining permit.

That form came out over the weekend. It must be filled out to show the layout of tables, location of hand sanitizer stations, and other safety protocols to prove restaurants are following COVID-19 guidelines.

If a restaurant has outdoor dining available already their form should be approved within 24 hours. If outdoor space has to be created it could take longer.

Kashouh added that Nadim’s will be open for outdoor dining on Tuesday.