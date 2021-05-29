Local restaurants adapting to state’s lifted COVID restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are many happy faces to go around at local restaurants, many of whom sharing the “we made it” feeling.

“We have seen a change in our customer’s mannerisms, like how happy they are when they come in,” said Rita Caputo-Capua, owner of Red Rose Pizzeria in Springfield. She told 22News, “Like all my tables were not in place until a few days ago, up until then I had six-feet apart everywhere.”

You could say it’s business as usual now for Dominic Pompi and his Memo’s Restaurant, but they are also feeling the effects of the labor shortage at a time when business is booming.

“We’re getting new business everyday, it’s crazy,” Pompi told 22News. “It’s a blessing it rained today, because if it didn’t, it would be totally insane.”

It was back to the way it was before the pandemic at Memo’s in West Springfield Saturday. The big difference now, there doesn’t have to be six-feet of social distancing between parties. Guests also don’t need a mask while walking inside the restaurant.

“Yeah it’s finally like freedom,” said Pompi. “You can breath. It gets hot back here.”

The unvaccinated are still being advised to wear masks, and that goes for restaurant employees too.

“We won’t ask anyone who comes in the door. That’s their privacy whether they are vaccinated or not,” Pompi continued.

Rita told 22News, “We are going to mandate that any of our employees that are not vaccinated to wear a mask.”

Also in Step 2 of this last reopening phase, bars that don’t serve food are allowed to reopen, along with night clubs and saunas. It also means that large parades can take place.

Indoor and outdoor sports stadiums can also increase to 25 percent capacity, and at amusement parks it’s up to 50 percent capacity.