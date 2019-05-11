Local restaurants already booked for Mother’s Day

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Mother’s Day is right around the corner and local businesses are preparing for the busy weekend.

Center Square Grill expects to see 2,000 people in total this weekend. The popular restaurant already has 500 reservations.

All 90 Center Square Grill employees will be working this weekend. They have already started to over-staff to keep up with the number of calls coming in and to begin preparing for Sunday.

Owner William Collins said the month of May is their most successful month of the year. He told 22News, “May really is a standout month in the restaurant business. For us we are catering, we are on the road every day with the trucks, Mother’s Day, graduations, it really is a great month for the restaurant business.”

Many restaurants are already booked for Mother’s Day so if you haven’t made your reservations yet you might want to consider taking mom out Friday or Saturday.

Center Square Grill also celebrated their 5th anniversary this month.

