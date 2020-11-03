Local restaurants don’t agree with new MA stay-at-home order, curfew

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The new statewide stay at home advisory requires certain businesses and activities to close each night at 9:30 p.m. and local restaurants are speaking out against the curfew.

The Rumbleseat in Chicopee is currently open until 2 a.m. after extending their kitchen hours in an attempt to make up for lost revenue during the original coronavirus shutdown. Now, they’ll have to stop in-person dining by 9:30 p.m. despite their busiest hours being between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Bill Stetson the Owner of Rumbleseat told 22News he feels the wrong people are being punished for the spike in COVID-19 cases.

“The whole time that our restaurant or every other restaurant been open we’ve been doing the right thing,” said Stetson. “There has been no information or data that suggests that restaurants in any way are spreading the virus.”

Restaurants will be able to continue takeout and delivery after 9:30 p.m. but just for food, no alcohol. This curfew also applies to a number of other businesses and activities including liquor stores and other retail establishments that sell alcohol must close by 9:30 p.m.

As well as adult-use marijuana sales, gyms, casinos, and youth and adult sports.

Governor Charlie Baker also updated the mask mandate. Everyone over the age of five must wear a face covering in public places regardless of the ability to social distance.

Gov. Baker said he will be releasing detailed guidelines regarding the stay at home advisory sometime this week.