Local restaurants facing staffing shortages as reopening continues

Server Christopher Lee-Caron, of Provincetown, Mass., center left, prepares to carry plates of food to customers at Tin Pan Alley restaurant in Provincetown. Hotels, restaurants and other businesses in tourist destinations are warning that hiring challenges during the coronavirus pandemic could force them to pare back operating hours or curtail services just as they’re eyeing a bounce-back summer. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures got close to 90 degrees Wednesday, and this summer-like weather is driving people to support local businesses by dining outdoors.

Clemenza’s in West Springfield added to their outdoor dining space to meet the demand.

The owner told 22News customers are dining outdoors every single night, but they are also faced with staffing shortages like many other establishments. Restaurants are reminding customers to be patient.

Anthony Martone owner of Clemenza’s told 22News, “You take it day by day and you really can’t stress out about it because everyone is in the same situation so instead of stressing out you just do what you do for the day to get through and hopefully next week get some staff in.”

Many restaurants throughout western Massachusetts are currently hiring.

There is a big rush to fill vacant positions before the state fully opens up on the 29.