Local restaurants prepare for NFL playoff weekend

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – New England Patriots fans here in western Massachusetts are expected to devour many thousands of chicken wings during Saturday night’s clash with the titans.

For Ed Borgatti, owner of E.B’s Restaurant in Agawam, playoff night for the Patriots means making certain never to run out of chicken wings.

That’s why he’s made certain to be prepared with more chicken wings that any one person would ever consider consuming in a lifetime.

“Probably about a ton, a couple of thousand pounds after this overall,” Borgatti told 22News.

“Playoff games are like mini Superbowls,” he noted. “What happens is you get a big surge almost like a Superbowl but you get a smaller version of it.”

Borgatti wouldn’t be surprised and in fact is counting on his customers clustered around their TV sets to work their way through a minimum of 10,000 chicken wings.

He told 22News the fact it’s a game being played Saturday night instead of the ultra prime Superbowl time late Sunday afternoon that effects the number of chicken wing orders.

“Logistics are very different, the time of the game is almost like a make or break,” Borgatti explained. “On a Saturday night it will clash with our dinnertime so it’s not as powerful. Our games on Sunday afternoon are always the best.”

The voice of experience from a restaurateur who opened his iconic neighborhood place just shortly before chicken wings became all the rage among stay at home football fans.