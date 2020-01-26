Local restaurants getting ready as Super Bowl week begins

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Come next Sunday, millions of Americans will be watching the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs face off in Super Bowl LIV.

And that means Super Bowl parties and a lot of take out orders especially for chicken wings.

It’s going to be all hands on deck next weekend at E.B’s Restaurants in Agawam, as they fill all the orders for Super Bowl Sunday. Whether it’s boneless or bone-in chicken wings are still the most popular takeout food for Super Bowl.

Eb’s owner, Ed Borgatti told 22News, they’ll be stocking up on both their boneless and bone-in varieties all week.

“It’s a changed dynamic, we no longer go by the number of wings but the pounds of chicken that we use,” Borgatti explained. “This week we will order three to 4,000 lbs of chicken, probably a couple tons of chicken this week. The popularity of both it’s just really unbelievable.”

To make your life and their life easier, Borgatti recommends placing orders as early as possible, so you can get the pick up time that works best for you.

He also said they will be just as busy even without the Patriots in the Super Bowl this year.

Super Bowl LIV is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.