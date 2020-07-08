Local restaurants hope the return of sports will help their business

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Professional sports are making their return to television in just two weeks, which could help local restaurants.

The Massachusetts Restaurant Association is hopeful that the return of sports will attract more customers. 22News spoke with the owner of Rumbleseat Bar and Grill, Billy Stetson, who is expecting big business coming up, saying it’s perfect timing for sports to return.

He said, “Hockey is jumping right into playoffs and basketball is playing a few games and then they’re jumping right into playoffs. The most exciting time about professional sports is during the playoffs, and that’s the best part for us, so it’s like they saved the best part for us.”

Sports fans will have to contain their excitement while dining out though.

All requirements like masks and social distancing are still in effect, as well as no bar seating.