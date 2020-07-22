Local restaurants looking forward to additional revenue from new cocktail to-go bill

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Local restaurant owners are seeing profits after Governor Charlie Baker cleared the way for the sale of alcohol for takeout and delivery Monday.

The ‘cocktail bill’ is aimed at helping restaurants generate additional revenue while their operations are restricted amid the COVID-19 crisis. It follows an April law that allowed restaurants to sell beer and wine alongside takeout and delivery.

Restaurants will now be able to sell limited quantities of beer, wine, and mixed drinks for off-premises consumption through February of next year, or until the Covid-19 state of emergency is lifted.

Posto owner Ralph Santaniello told 22News about how the bill helps their business.

He told 22News, “It’s great news, just like all the other restaurants it’s been a challenging time during the pandemic the last couple months. So anything that helps us bring in revenue that can start filling in the holes of revenue we’ve lost is great news for us.”

Now all ordered alcohol has to be sealed in a container and placed in the trunk. Alcohol consumed in public or in a motor vehicle is illegal.