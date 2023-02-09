AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Valentine’s Day is less than a week away now and while it falls on a Tuesday this year, local eateries are preparing for the big date night.

The Federal in Agawam is getting ready to dish out some new menu items, specially curated for the most romantic day of the year. One of the owners told 22News, that if you miss out on booking a date night for Valentine’s Day, do not worry. Many restaurants, including The Federal, will keep their holiday dishes and drinks on the menu all week long.

Ralph Santaniello, the Co-owner of The Federal told 22News, “My pro-advice would be if you are flexible with your date, Wednesday or Thursday, where it will be a little bit quieter. You’ll probably get a better reservation and the same great food and quality service.”

US consumers are expected to spend $25.9 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, that’s according to the National Retail Federation.