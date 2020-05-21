Local restaurants pushing for outside dining to allow social distancing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Student Prince in downtown Springfield is preparing for outdoor dining once they’re allowed to reopen.

During our 22News virtual town hall Wednesday night, restaurant owner Peter Picknelly told 22News he’s hoping Governor Baker will follow Connecticut’s example, which allowed restaurants to open for outside dining this week.

Picknelly said he’s working with the city and Mayor Sarno to close down Fort Street so that they’ll be able to open the Biergarten to make room for customers and allow for social distancing.

“In CT they closed down certain streets, Lasalle Road in West Hartford is closed down and it’s going to be for all outside dining,” Picknelly told 22News. “I think things are gonna change, I think you’re going to see more outdoor dining, al fresco dining, people’s habits are just going to change.”

Picknelly said they’re waiting on Governor Baker to set the parameters for restaurant reopening, which as of right now is scheduled for June 8.