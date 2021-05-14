Local restaurants seeing an increase in meats, food products

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Restaurants and grocery stores are finding difficulties getting food, with manufacturers raising costs.

Food prices have drastically gone up, so local restaurants are having trouble keeping entrees on the menu. The food price inflation rate jumped up .4 percent in April, the largest increase since October of last year. This surge in prices has been building the last several months, as local restaurants continue to be charged more to get meats and other food products.

At John’s Restaurant in Chicopee, they are seeing prices higher on everything from beef to chicken wings.

“Chicken wings used to be something we could give away, you know to promote the business. Now they are hard to find, and the price is way high,” said John Capaccio, owner of John’s Pizzeria & Restaurant.

Capaccio said they’ve been able to get by without raising their prices, but if this keeps up, they may not be left with a choice. Its not just meat prices that are high, global supplies on grains are also shrinking. General mills already announced they’ll have to raise cereal prices.

Food industry manufacturers are blaming the rise in prices on the national labor shortage as well as the increased demand.