CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With millions staying home to watch the NFL Divisional Round of playoffs, sales at delivery restaurants are booming.

Americans frequently turn to Chinese food or pizza for celebratory occasions and watching football is no exception. Last year, an estimated 12.5 million pizzas were delivered on the day of the Big Game according to the American Pizza Community.

While the NFL still has a few more weeks of playoffs, the four games being played this weekend are a driver for business in western Massachusetts.

“We doing a lot of football games and specials… everybody can order so we’re doing deals and everything,” said Adem Demir, owner of Romano’s Pizza in Chicopee.

Romano’s Pizza told 22News that they see about 60-70 percent more deliveries whenever a big football game is on.