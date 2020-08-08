Local restaurants seeing increase in business following Tuesday’s tropical storm

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The days long power outage has caused big business for local restaurants.

Longmeadow and East Longmeadow were two areas affected most by power outages so restaurants close to those towns saw a major uptick in business.

Posto Italian in the Longmeadow Shops was extremely busy the last few days. Owner Ralph Santaniello told 22News his restaurant saw a 50 percent increase due to the storm.

“Wednesday we staffed extra. I knew we would be busy but we honestly probably could have used a few more people,” he said. “I didn’t realize how much busier we were going to be.”

Santaniello added that despite the pandemic both indoor and outdoor dining have been very busy.