Local restaurants working on ideas to safely reopen

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many states across the country are beginning to take steps toward reopening their economy after shutting it down due to COVID-19.

States as close as Vermont, Maine and Connecticut have already begun to take steps toward re opening.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced Thursday that, as of now, Connecticut plans to begin opening nail and hair salons for appointments only and outdoor only seating at restaurants beginning May 20.

Here in Massachusetts, no specific plans are in place just yet, but according to Governor Baker they’re in the works.

Though restaurants across the state, including Partners Restaurant in Agawam, have been offering takeout options, they said they have been ready to fully reopen for quite some time.

Owner Mark Tansey said he’s thought of ways to safely reopen since they were first told to close their doors, “We could do every sixth seats at the counter, every third table people come in, and we can go by section so they could get up and we could rotate properly and have a rotational flow in the restaurant. Like you see the arrows in stores, we’re going to do the best we can to make it as safe as possible.”

The state’s economic reopening advisory group has started meeting with employers and business organizations and is setting up listening sessions around the state.

Andy Yee is the part-owner of The Student Prince in Springfield and several other restaurants. He told 22News he knows people are anxious to get back to work but he’s going to make sure he can ensure the safety of his customers and staff before he fully reopens.

“I get it there’s protests out there, people are anxious to get back but we have to be careful. I don’t want to take two steps forward and four steps back. Brick and Mortars are brick and mortars. We can clean these things all day but employees and customers are first priority,” said Yee.