Local retailers ready for Black Friday crowds

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re three days away from Black Friday and local businesses are already preparing for what is considered one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

Walmart is just one of many stores where shoppers will be lining up overnight to score big savings once the doors open after midnight on Friday.

Large screen TVs, smartphones, and video game systems are expected to be top sellers. Walmart on Boston Road in Springfield anticipates big crowds when they open their doors at 1 a.m., Friday.

“If you come exactly at 1 o’clock, there’s a chance you won’t get in the door as fast as those that have been waiting outside,” Assistant Manager Victor Ferrer explained. “So if you come and you’re planning on getting certain items that we have a limited quantity on, it’d be wise to show up a little early.”

Ferrer said it’ll be all hands on deck on Black Friday, and they won’t tolerate aggressive shoppers.