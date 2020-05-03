Local retirement community to enjoy parade of antique cars, hot rods

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A parade of antique cars and hot rods is scheduled to take place Sunday at Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., a parade of at least 20 cars that include Cars of New England along with three other classic car groups will pop out for residents of the retirement community located on 807 Wilbraham Road.

While maintaining social distancing, residents will be able to view the different ranges of antiques, classic cars, and hot rods from the comfort of inside the residence and outside!