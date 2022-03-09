CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Those who make a living by driving have found themselves at a career crossroads as prices at the pump continue to rise.

This as many drivers were just getting their footing after the COVID-19 pandemic made for a years-long bumpy ride. 22News spoke with a local rideshare driver on how she’s feeling the impact of these record-high expenses.

“We were already losing money, but right now it is making it even worse. It is cutting into our profit margin,” said Beth Griffith.

Both Uber and Lyft have decided to create fuel cash-back programs as a way of easing the burden. And both rideshare companies are monitoring gas prices closely.