Local runners express disappointment over Boston Marathon cancellation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Greater Springfield Harriers Running Club were training for the Boston Marathon just hours ago. But now, their training has abruptly ended.

Instead, the 26.2 mile course from Hopkinton to Boston will just be a series of roads this year after the Boston Marathon was officially canceled Thursday.

Rob Landry, president of the Harriers, has run nine Boston Marathons and over 20 other marathons, he said it’s something he looks forward to every year.

“I think myself, like most runners we really understand it,” Landry told 22News. “With the marathon just how many runners, where they are coming from, the number of volunteers needed, it’s just not the right thing to do.”

The Boston Athletic Association announced that the 124th Boston Marathon will be held as a virtual event. Those who were supposed to run the marathon this year can run the course anytime between September 7 and 14.

Runners will be required to complete the distance within six hours and provide proof of timing.

When the marathon was initially postponed on March 12 there were only about 20 Covid-19 cases in Boston but as of Thursday, there are more than 13,000 in the city.