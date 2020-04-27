Local salon engages clients through social media, helping business during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD (WWLP) — A local salon is sharing its industry knowledge through digital content to reach its customers during the pandemic.

Alicsia O’Connor owner of Alicsia O the Salon in Springfield has been generating digital content ever since her business had to close its doors amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.



O’Connor who is on the advisory board of cosmetology at STCC makes videos daily to educate about beauty care and her business to connect with students, patrons, and newer customers.



She told 22News that she’s engaging people on social media platforms to remain visible in the community and to develop a closer relationship with her clients.

“I’ve always been an education-based salon,” said O’Connor. “I’ve been using social media with just putting my videos out there and just being myself, and just trying to give out as much information as I can. I really had to think about my clients and they deserve to still be taken care of at this time because they are a part of the whole process.”













22News spoke with Alfonso Santaniello of The Creative Strategy Agency in Springfield.

He explained to us the pandemic has changed the business model where business owners have to adapt digitally

Shifting your business to a digital model can be an ideal strategy to connect with consumers. Santaniello recommends crafting and knowing the message you want to put out to your clients, especially during this time.

“Whether it is an update related to COVID, an update related to your business…letting people know what is going on,” said Santaniello. “You don’t need to be a sales machine. You really need to connect with people and that is where social media comes in hand very well.”

Other strategies to consider while using social media is to focus on building your online following while also coming up with a plan for when business returns back to usual.

