Local salons and barber shops preparing for reopening on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’ll be a whole new world when barber shops and hair salons open their doors next Monday.

“The people up above calling all these shots? They don’t understand what it takes to run this business.”

Local barber shops and hair salons have mixed feelings over being included in Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan. They’ll have to follow strict safety guidelines in order to stay open.

“I think its a good idea to start opening things up slowly and you gotta take precautions. There are guidelines for everybody that we just have to follow strictly.” Holly Berelli, Owner of The Style Cottage

Just because hair salons and barber shops can open next week, doesn’t mean they’re all happy about it. Many are frustrated with all the safety precautions they’ll have to take and just how much money that’ll cost them.

This protester outside the statehouse told me that she doesn’t feel safe going back to work & the Governor’s order will put her out of business if she doesn’t open next week pic.twitter.com/an8xi1CuZ5 — Jodi Reed WWLP (@Jreed1093) May 19, 2020

“A new cape for every person who sits down. They are 25 dollars a piece, that is unrealistic for me to drape a new cape after client times seven barber chairs. That’s just not realistic if you ask me.” Evan Nyman, Owner of Bentley’s Barber Shop

Nyman has been finding loopholes in order to save money, while still meeting the state’s guidelines.

Instead of eliminating some of their barber stations for the six feet rule, he’s going to section them off using plastic. And since no walk-ins are allowed, he bought restaurant pagers and will have customers wait outside with them in their cars.

Nyman said he’ll keep his barbershop open seven days a week now in order to hopefully make money again.