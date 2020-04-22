Local school district ensuring students don’t fall behind after extension of homeschooling

CHICOPEE (WWLP) – Schools across the state will remain closed for the remainder of the school year and students will continue learning at home, online.

The State Department of Education has indicated that they will be assisting schools in their Remote Learning Plan to help teachers, students, and parents.

Chicopee School Superintendent Lynn Clark said the school department is already planning a re-entry period once students return to school next fall. In hopes that the review will fix the gaps in the education students may be missing during the pandemic.

“No matter what we do it cannot replicate exactly the average school day or the typical school day” said Superintendent Clark. “I have always said that nothing can duplicate a teacher and a students connection.”

Clark added that high school seniors will have some sort of graduation and celebration but, due to the state of the outbreak, they aren’t sure how or when that will be held.

There will still be credit recovery for high school students this summer. However it will probably be virtual.

The school district will have the extended school year program for special needs students but, aren’t sure to what capacity yet.

Clark also added that Chicopee’s last day of school is June 15.