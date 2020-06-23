Local school districts discuss additional safety measures as schools plan to reopen

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are a lot of questions and concerns about how schools will reopen this fall.

Local school districts like West Springfield have been discussing how to safely reopen their schools, and they hope the state provides clarity on that soon.

West Springfield formed a task force that includes Mayor William Reichelt, town council members, teachers, and parents to prepare for the new normal for schools this fall.

Mayor Will Reichelt told 22News the state will be releasing safety guidelines that schools will have to follow when they reopen. He’s anticipating that there will be changes to classroom structure and sanitation protocols.

Mayor Reichelt told 22News, “What the social distancing guidelines are going to be, what classroom capacity is going to be, all those types of things when you have to clean and sanitize, how many kids you can have lunch. We are hopeful we will have that guidance so that we can get to work with our task force and get ready to reopen.

Mayor Reichelt also said all of their teachers will be back this fall, and that they built their budget ahead of time to ensure there would be no layoffs.

Reichelt was expecting the governor to release the reopening guidelines for schools on Tuesday, but it looks like that’ll now be Thursday.