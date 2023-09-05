SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield School District canceled after-school activities Tuesday, in response to the dangerously hot temperatures here in western Massachusetts.

At the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield, they are preparing for more hot weather this week. 12-year-old Ma’Lika Moore tells us, “It gets humid to the point where its not really hot its just really uncomfortable.”

Very hot weather is back, and everybody is feeling it. The hot temps, canceling after school activities for the city of Springfield, but when the bell rang, many students still needed a place to go, to beat the heat.

The Boys and Girls Club of Springfield, a place for local youth to do just that. And while it may be hot outside, its nice and cool here indoors thanks to the AC, fans, and of course, plenty of water.

Whether its playing card games, video games, or even a round of pool indoors, kids at the Boys and Girls Club were able to stay cool while also having fun, but most importantly giving parents peace of mind to know their child is in a safe environment.

“Kids still need a place to go,” says Springfield Boys and Girls Club Executive Director, Vincent Borello. “The kids can still come here to play, have fun in a cool place. And we keep them hydrated as much as we can.”

Borello adds that his facility anticipates more hot weather to come, and they are making sure they are fully stocked with water bottles for the kids.

22News reached out to the school district if they are planning to cancel more after school activities this week because of the heat, we have not heard back as of news time.

In addition, middle and high schools in Chicopee, including Chicopee Academy, will dismiss at 11:00 a.m., while elementary schools will close at 11:30 a.m. for Wednesday. The next two days, Westfield Public schools will also have early dismissals.

Westfield’s High schools will be dismissed at 11:00 a.m., Intermediate and Middle schools at 11:30 a.m., and Elementary schools at 12:15 p.m. The Fort Meadow Early Childhood Center will also be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.