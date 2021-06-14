Local schools celebrate graduation in person

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a day of graduations in Hampden County Monday evening as the Class of 2021 celebrated the end of their time in high school.

The Renaissance School in Springfield celebrated their graduation at the Central High School field.

The magnet school dedicates itself to small class sizes to help kids become well-balanced people as much as well-educated students.

As part of the Springfield Public School system, these kids did most of their senior year online.

Another graduation ceremony happened Monday evening at the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy in Longmeadow.

Graduates arrived in style with a horse-drawn carriage! LYA had an outdoor ceremony. Students were able to invite people beyond their immediate family, thanks to lifted COVID-restrictions.

This graduation was also broadcast on Facebook.