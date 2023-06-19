WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday night in Wilbraham, a moment of generosity while celebrating the class of 2023.

A special scholarship award ceremony was held this evening at the Country Club of Wilbraham. Several local high school seniors from Minnechaug and East Longmeadow were selected to receive $6,000 in scholarships from that country club and its restaurant, ‘3 Guys at the Grille.’ People who organized the event tell us why it’s so important to give back.

“Pay it forward and someday do something for someone else, big or little, just do something,” expressed Bob Granger of ‘3 Guys at the Grille’.

This is the 11th year the country club has awarded scholarships, totaling $100,000 so far.