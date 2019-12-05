Local shelters aiming to make more room for the homeless this winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Providing overnight shelter for Springfield homeless population is putting a strain on the city’s two homeless shelters for men.

Friends of the Homeless provide 150 beds at its Worthington Street shelter and the Springfield Rescue mission can accommodate 60 at its Taylor street shelter.

On a bitterly cold night, both shelters will find a way to take in more homeless men so that no one will be out on the street. The Springfield Rescue Mission’s Program Coordinator Miquel Cabrera told 22News, Springfield’s homeless population is growing.

“What I have seen in the past few years, homelessness has increased. We have a lot of problems in the city. We have the high cost of housing, substance abuse, mental health, theres a lot of causes for homelessness – Miquel Cabrera, The Springfield Rescue Mission’s Program Coordinator

Cabrera said most people believe drugs and alcohol alone create homelessness, and there are men devastated by divorce who are left with no place to live.