Local shoppers get ready for last minute holiday rush

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s crunch time for shoppers during this holiday season because of the late Thanksgiving this year.

Local residents are getting creative when it comes to finishing their shopping on time.

22News went out Sunday to see how people are dealing with the holiday rush.

Shoppers are turning to online retailers as Christmas approaches, but that doesn’t mean they are abandoning local shops.

There are still things they can only get in store.

“My holiday shopping is almost done. I’ve done most of it online this year,” said Mayanne Grippo-Beck. “I have a few odds and ends to get at the local stores. This year, I prefer online shopping to avoid the crowds.”

Christmas is just 17 days away. Keep in mind, shipping times from online retailers can change rapidly this time of year.