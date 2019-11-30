Local shops looking forward to Small Business Saturday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many local shop owners have big expectations for Small business Saturday.

That’s because when you shop local, you not only support these stores, but you also help put money directly back into the community. Many local stores are offering in-store deals.

The Cottage in Holyoke will be giving away a free dip bowl with every purchase. One of the owners explained the importance of “Small Business Saturday.”

Wendy Werbiskis told 22News, “The online shopping and stuff it kills a lot of small businesses. We just appreciate so much all the support we get from our local customers but we have people coming from all over to support us and we are beyond grateful.”

American Express started Small Business Saturday in 2010 to help retailers during the recession. It has since generated hundreds of millions of dollars.