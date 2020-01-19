Local ski resorts busy after weekend snowstorm

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend is always a busy time for local ski resorts.

22News reporter Mike Masciadrelli spoke with skiers and riders in Blandford and shows us how this weekend’s snowstorm impacted ski conditions.

Ski resorts are seeing big crowds this weekend in western Massachusetts.

Many families traditionally take ski trips for Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend.

On Sunday, skiers and riders hit the slopes in Blandford that was blanketed with 4 inches of natural snow Saturday night.

General manager Ron Crozier told 22News, “It couldn’t have hit at a better time to be honest with you. You always hope to get a little bit of natural snow coming into a weekend anyway and with Martin Luther King weekend being an extended weekend you get Monday too.”

The latest snowstorm was really the perfect storm for Ski Blandford.

It made for packed powder conditions and people here told us what it was like skiing and riding on the mountain Sunday.

Jason Adam of Westfield said, “This morning with the fresh powder made it really easy to make clean turns.”

Tracy Pobieglo told 22News, “I’ve skied here since I was three years old with my family so to get the girls out on the slopes, its a loose ride, it’s convenient and it’s very family friendly, so its nice.”

Crozier said they had more than twice the number of people Sunday than Saturday and expects it to be busy again on Monday.

President’s Day weekend is typically their busiest weekend of the winter. They hope to stay open until at least mid-March, weather permitting.