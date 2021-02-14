Local ski resorts enjoying “epic” conditions over Presidents’ Day weekend

OTIS, Mass. (WWLP)- You just can’t have a New England winter without skiing.

And it’s an activity that can be easily done safely during the pandemic.

“Right now there is not a whole lot to do, and its wonderful to be somewhere, we can come spend time outdoors, said Sarah Framarin of East Longmeadow. “And it feels really safe to be here, which is nice.”



You could see as skiers and riders made their way down the mountain, just how smooth the conditions were at Otis Ridge. Typically Presidents’ Day Weekend is one of their biggest, and this year despite the pandemic, was no different.



“Its been great. This is the fourth or fifth time up for us this season we are having a nice time,” said Meredith Sen of East Longmeadow. “Its nice to have all the runs open. The conditions are good.”



“Conditions are pretty epic today,” said Eric Vanoostveen, General Manager of Otis Ridge. “Everything is beautiful, every trail is open, and every trail has a nice thick base. There is no ice, its all powder. We couldn’t ask for better ski conditions.”

It is a little bit different though at the ski resort. Mask wearing is required, and the capacity of their ski lodge has been reduced. They also have a rigorous cleaning process, disinfecting the lodge and all of the rental equipment throughout the day. Skiing will continue at Otis Ridge into the spring, as long as the weather permits it and people keep coming out.



“We keep going here as long as people come, if the visits keep coming, we’ll run right into April if we can,” said Vanoostveen.

