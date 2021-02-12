Local ski shops busier than ever this season

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – President’s Day weekend is usually a fairly busy travel weekend with many people hitting the slopes to ski.

Ski Haus in Longmeadow has been busy all week helping customers prepare for their long weekend. In fact, the store owner told 22News this ski season is the busiest they’ve been in 20 years.

“It’s been an unprecedented year and I just think that we are very fortunate considering what a lot of people are going through this year,” said Scott Walulak. “It’s the busiest we’ve been in 20 years. It’s just nice that people are getting on the slopes again, especially with this type of weather and snow this year for a change. It’s been great.”

MassDOT is urging you to plan ahead and be familiar with current COVID-19 guidelines before you leave home for your holiday plans.