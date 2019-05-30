Local small business owners want in on sports betting once it’s legalized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of small business owners wants in on the sports betting action in Massachusetts, once it’s legalized.

All of the bars and restaurant owners that are a part of Fair Play Massachusetts have lottery licenses. Meaning, people can play keno or buy scratch tickets in their establishments.

But nearly all the currently proposed sports betting legislation would only allow wagers in casinos or on apps like drafting.

Fair Play Massachusetts spokesman Ryan McCollum told 22News allowing lottery agents to be able to offer sports betting would be beneficial for Massachusetts as well as business owners.

“It’s going to be a lot more revenue for the state we are always in need of revenue nobody wants more taxes so there’s revenue that’s there on the table for taking so that’s the number one reason. Number two it’s very helpful to support our small businesses,” said McCollum.

McCollum testified in front of the joint committee on economic development and emerging technologies Wednesday, in support of the bill that would allow keno operators to offer sports wagers.

State lawmakers hope to finalize their sports betting legislation in the coming weeks.

