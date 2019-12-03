Local snowmobilers excited for first snowstorm of season

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts transformed into a winter wonderland over the past two days, which is great news for the snowmobiling community.

But the most important thing to remember this season is safety first. It’s finally time to clean off your winter toys and get them up and running outside in the fresh powder.

Snowmobilers across western Massachusetts are getting ready to enjoy the season. Although some areas saw over a foot of snow, you may have to wait a little longer until it’s completely safe to travel on the trails.

“So, we want to make sure that there is plenty of protection if we are going to go over farm fields and other areas there could be rocks and other things that need to get covered up good and strong before you go out,” said Dan Regish at the Snowmobile Club.

You can travel from Worcester County to the Berkshires on snowmobiling trails throughout the area. However, it’s important you are aware of your surroundings when out on a trail and consider others traveling on those same trails.

“We have a network of landowners, so you want to be respectful, quiet if you’re going through areas that are congested, houses and thinks like that just be courteous to other riders there are other peoples on the trail,” David Boivin said.

If you’re headed out for some winter fun, your snowmobile must be registered to the state and have a trail pass. It’s also encouraged that you check the weather ahead of time and always ride with someone or let someone know where you are traveling too.