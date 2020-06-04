Local soup kitchen receives portable sink for clients

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield agency that provides meals for the homeless has received an invaluable gift during this time of coronavirus concerns.

A portable sink for clients to wash their hands is a hygienic tool for those who depend on meals from Kate’s Kitchen in Holyoke. A non-profit in Georgia donated the sink to the Providence Ministries for just that purpose.

Since social distancing became essential those in need no longer use the dining hall, but get their food in the parking lot.

Kate’s Kitchen Director Jennie Adamczk appreciates the gift and told 22News that local homeless communities are struggling hygienically since COVID-19.

“They were trying to get to areas and cities that need to supply the most basic needs as washing your hands. A lot of our homeless and neighbors in the community especially with COVID 19 right now,” said Adamczk.

Kate’s Kitchen will have use of the portable sink for as long as is necessary.