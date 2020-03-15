Local residents head to golf courses after cancelled sporting events

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The spread of the coronavirus has had a huge blow on the sports world.

Most professional sporting events are cancelled or postponed. This includes the NBA, MLB, NHL and the PGA Tour.

“These guys play golf for a career and they have to stay healthy,” said Doug Dowling of Granby, Connecticut. “There is no reason to not take the best precautions they can, especially when we have guys from all over the world. We are doing what we can to have a normal life as much as possible.”

The East Mountain Country Club in Westfield is still open, but they are taking further safety precautions.

“We’ll take some extra measures to keep things clean and use disinfectants,” said Ted Perez, co-owner of the club. “Like I said golf carts and steering wheels, but besides that its business as usual.”

There were still many golfers at the East Mountain Country Club in Westfield Sunday. They told 22News they’re not all that concerned and they’ll just use the extra time to play the sport they love.

“I love golf, I haven’t thought much about the coronavirus,” said Dennis Boldyga of Great Barrington. “Beautiful day and we are down here playing. We’re down here because Berkshire County is basically closed, golf courses there are not open yet.”