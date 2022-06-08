SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local artist from Springfield is set to perform the national anthem Wednesday night at 9 p.m. in Boston when the Celtics face off against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Michelle Brooks-Thompson of Springfield is scheduled to perform the national anthem at TD Garden ahead of the seven-game series. Brooks-Thompson has performed at various churches, indoor and outdoor venues, sporting events, private junctions, and on national TV programs.

The series is currently tied at one, with the Warriors taking Game 2, 106-101.