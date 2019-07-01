Local Springfield neighborhood may finally receive bike trail

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s McKnight neighborhood may finally receive a bike trail.

Governor Charlie Baker has notified the city he’s earmarked $300,000 for step one, a feasibility study for where the trail will be located, and for which property will be acquired.

The McKnight neighborhood is famous for its stately, 19th century Victorian homes. McKnight Neighborhood Council president Walter Kroll told 22News, neighbors put the bike trail on their wish list 14 years ago.

“In the last year and a half, it really picked up speed. It’s been 14 years of a lot of hard work, how does any of this work, how do you get funding,” said Kroll.

Public Works Director Christopher Cignoli told 22News the city does in fact have the funding for the trail, and assured residents it’s only two years away.