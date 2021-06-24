Local Springfield organization donates $25,000 to non-profits

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One local organization is helping 16 other small non-profits.

Thursday, the Black Men of Greater Springfield awarded a total of $25,000 to local non-profit organizations that help children in the Springfield area. The vice president of Black Men, My-Ron Hatchett, sees the grant as a way to collaborate with other local organizations.

“It also feeds their groups into others plus our own group, so it just fosters more development within the community and lets everyone know what the others are doing, and then they can collaborate,” Hatchett said.



The unity grants were given to a number of organizations that offer services for financial literacy, job training, autism awareness, and sports.