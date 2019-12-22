Local Springfield resident celebrates 101st birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday marked a rare anniversary for one Springfield resident, as she celebrated her 101st birthday.
The Reserve in East Longmeadow hosted a celebration for Terra Liberatori.
Terra was born in 1918, nearly 37-thousand days ago.
Back then, a newspaper cost around two cents and you could buy a house for around $3,000.
She said she loves having a birthday so close to the holiday season, but there is one downside.
Liberatori told 22News, “It hasn’t been fair because you get a Christmas present and a birthday present all in one.”
Terra told 22News that she was happy to be surrounded by friends and family.