Local Springfield residents attend big band concert

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many had their dancing shoes on Saturday night in Springfield.

The annual big band concert featuring “Simply Swing” was Saturday night at the Springfield Armory.

“Simply Swing” featured veteran musicians with more than 100 years of combined service in U.S. military bands.

Chicopee resident Deborah Chrzanowski told 22News that she’s a huge fan of the big band era and dancing.

“We found that we really love the big band era and so we have favorite songs that we love to listen to and dance to so it’s great that we have a venue that just 5 minutes away from our house,” said Chrzanowski.

Saturday night’s performance commemorates the Benny Goodman orchestra’s 1943 concert at the armory which played a crucial role during WWII.