Local, state officials gather for annual Sheriff Nick Cocchi Cookout

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of local and state officials gathered in Springfield Wednesday for the annual Sheriff Nick Cocchi Cookout.

The event is an important opportunity for law enforcement and state and federal lawmakers to come together and enjoy time with the public as well.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi is continuing the tradition started years ago by Sheriff Mike Ash.

He told 22News, “I’m a very serious person when it comes to opioids and law enforcement, but I like to have fun and there’s nothing that can’t be accomplished over a handshake laugh and beverage.”

More than 300 people were in attendance at Wednesday’s event.