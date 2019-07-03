Local stores busy with last-minute holiday shoppers

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Last minute shoppers crowded liquor stores and supermarkets preparing for the 4th of July.

Most stores will be closed on Thursday so people had to plan ahead and get their shopping done Wednesday. Shoppers at Table and Wine were searching the store for beer, wine, and special snacks for their holiday weekend plans.

George Iwasyaiw said, “Actually Friday I have a lot of friends coming over on Friday a wine and cheese party in the backyard.”

Table and Vine said that the week leading up to the 4th of July is one of their busiest times of the year

Michael Quinlan Manager of Fine Wine at Table and Vine told 22News, “The day before the 4th is a big day for us. It’s really fun. We will be busy all day and into the evening we are open until 9 so we will be busy right up until the end and we are open tomorrow for the people that couldn’t get here today. “

Table and Vine has been preparing for this, for the last two weeks. They’ve scheduled more employees and constantly restock the shelves.

Grocery stores like Big Y and Stop and Shop will be open until 10 Wednesday night.

It’s also important to remember to celebrate responsibly. If you plan on drinking make sure you have a sober driver.