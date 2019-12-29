Local stores busy with post-holiday returns, bargain shoppers

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Shopping centers are packed Sunday with people going post-holiday shopping and returning items.

Many people have been returning gifts given over the holidays but also snatching up post-holiday bargains.

This year was predicted to be the first trillion-dollar holiday shopping season.

One Kohl’s store manager said the good thing is many people who return items, end up spending the return money back in the store.

“They do wait because they know Kohl’s generally marks down the Christmas merchandise. So those bargain hunters are definitely fishing through the clearance racks,” Laura O’Donell told 22News.

Many stores have after holiday deals and sales that people are taking advantage of, some even buying presents to prepare for next year’s holidays.