Local stores ease the stress of returning gifts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The day after Christmas makes for a busy day for retail stores as customers may be returning gifts.

At Kohl’s department store in West Springfield, they anticipate anywhere from five to ten percent of Christmas gifts purchased there being returned.

Store manager Laura O’Donnell told 22News, that since returning gifts is an uncomfortable experience for many people, Kohl’s tries to make it as comfortable as possible.

Laura told 22News, “We tell them they can do an even exchange and pick out something that fits more what they were looking for.”

People return Christmas gifts for all sorts of reasons, but there are some gifts they’ll keep no matter what.

“I’ll keep the stuff that’s sentimental, the clothes I’ll return, but usually for my kids not for me,” Amy said.

She had just returned a vest someone had given her daughter for Christmas, her daughter had taken issue with the color of the clothing.