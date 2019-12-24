Local stores prepare for last-minute holiday shoppers

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo Christmas decorations are shown at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Timing is everything when it comes to saving for the holidays. The longer you have to build up cash reserves, plan your budget and buy gifts at the right price, the better you can cover these seasonal costs without going into debt. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Retail stores aren’t the only ones packed with last-minute shoppers.

Grocery stores were also busy Tuesday as people get ready to prepare their holiday meals. Most grocery stores close early at night and are closed on Christmas Day, so Tuesday day was the last chance for many people to grab what they needed.

One shopper told 22News they went to the Big Y in Ludlow but the parking lot was so crowded, he went to the Chicopee location instead.

Ludlow resident, Gary Barna told 22News, “The ingredients I like them fresh so I wait until the last minute some stuff I bought a couple of days before like the beer and the wine but other than that I like the fresh meat.”

If you still have some last minute grocery items to get for your holiday meal, time is running out! Big Y closes at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.