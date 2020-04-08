Closings and Delays
Local stores providing buckets for used gloves, masks disposal to stop littering

Hampden County

by: Lianne Zana

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Since the increased supply and demand for personal protective equipment, many people have been discarding gloves and masks on the ground, and even shopping carriages.

Medical supply littering can lead to the spread of the coronavirus, so some essential retail companies are taking action to put an end to the unsanitary habit.

Home improvement retail giant Lowe’s has placed glove disposal buckets outside of its stores to encourage the public to discard PPE responsibly.

Customers are asked to make use of the buckets to keep the area clean and prevent others from getting sick.

